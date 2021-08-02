J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Meets Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Discuss NEP 2020

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, August 2, met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The two discussed several initiatives. The Lt. Governor informed Pradhan about various steps taken by the Union Territory government to implement National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), a press release said.

In the press release, he stated that Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a campaign to lay a strong foundation for remodelling the education system by revising and revamping several aspects of the education structure to meet the aspirational goals envisioned under NEP-2020. J&K Lt Governor also notified about UT's target to give skill training to 5000 local youths in various degree colleges in 25 different courses.

Manoj Sinha also informed that the government is trying to bridge the gender and social gaps in school education and ensuring equality. He also said that steps are being taken to improve the Literacy Rate in J&K.

According to the press release, "A robust mechanism has been laid down for ensuring that the benefits under Prime Minister’s 'PM CARES for Children' and J&K Government’s ‘SASCM’ scheme, reached every child affected due to COVID pandemic." Dharmendra Pradhan and J&K Lt Governor also discussed critical life skills, foundational literacy and numeracy, basic education, and vocational skills development.

School, colleges to remain closed in J&K

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir government said that all educational institutions in the union territory will remain shut till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation. "All schools and higher educational institutions including coaching centres shall continue to remain closed for onsite/ in-person teaching till further orders," an order issued by the J&K Chief Secretary said.

Furthermore, relaxing curbs, the order stated that there would be no weekend curfews. However, the night curfew would remain in place from 8 pm to 7 am. The government also capped indoor and outdoor gatherings at 25.