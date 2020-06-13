J-K: Over 40,000 Students Benefit From Online Classes In Baramulla Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district have been conducting online classes for its students with the assistance of the administration, as educational institutes remain closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gh. Mohammad Lone, Chief Education Officer, Baramulla said that more than 40,000 students have benefitted from these online classes amid lockdown.

"When the COVID-19 crisis began in March, I constituted a team and prepared assignments for the students. 4G doesn't work here so with 2G we were facing problems to reach every corner. So, we decided to start from Baramulla and we tried to conduct virtual classes for every area," Gh. Mohammad Lone told ANI.

A teacher said that online classes are in a way good to cover syllabus but only the students who have phones are being benefitted by them.

"Online classes are beneficial for us at this time. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, our future is also being affected. We are thankful to the teachers for taking this initiative and help us study," said students.

Students have requested the government to provide them with a 4G network so that they can attend online classes uninterruptedly.

(With inputs from ANI)