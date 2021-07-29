JAC 10th Result 2021 Out, 95.93% Pass, Here's A Direct Link To Check Scorecard

JAC 10th Result 2021: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board matric result on July 29. The result has been announced in the second half at 3 PM. The class 10th result which has been declared is now available on the official website jac.nic.in. More than 6 lakh registered students can check the state board result by going to the official website. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check their results.

JAC class 10 result 2021: Websites to check

jac.jharkhand.gov.in jac.nic.in jacresults.com jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand Matric Result Online: How to check

Students should visit the official portal of JAC

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'JAC 10th result 2021'

OR here is the direct link to view results

Candidates should enter their roll number and roll code, and other details required and click on submit

The Jharkhand Board class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

JAC 10th Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Candidates should type “RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO” and send it to 56263 to get their results on phone.

JAC Class 10 result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Like many other boards, the Jharkhand board also decided to cancel their class 10 examinations. It was done because of COVID situation in the state as well as country. Students who secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject will be passed. The merit list will not be released this year as exams were not conducted. The students will receive results based on their class 9 marks. Out of the total marks, 80 per cent weightage have been given to theory exams and 20% to practicals and internals. The schools have provided 20% marks based on the internal assessment of the students.

This year Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato announced JAC 10th result 2021. He announced that 1,33,924 students have got second division in Jharkhand 10th result 2021. This year more than 2.7 lakh students have got first division in JAC Matric result 2021. Also, the student's performance in JAC's model question paper has also been considered while making results.