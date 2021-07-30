JAC 12th Result 2021: Jharkhand Board To Declare Class 12 Results At 4 Pm Today

Jharkhand Academic Council will on Friday declare the JAC class 12th results 2021. Candidates who are enrolled in class 12th will get their results today. As per media reports, the JAC class 12th results 2021 will be declared at 4 pm on July 30.

Earlier, the JAC 12th results 2021 were scheduled to be announced at 2 pm on July 30. However, the result declaration has been delayed due to some reasons. JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh on Friday said that the JAC 12th results will now be declared at 4 pm.

JAC class 12 results 2021: List of Websites to check scores

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in.

How to check JAC 12th Results 2021

Visit any of the official websites of JAC mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Results of Annual Senior Secondary Examination - 2021 (published on 30-07-2021)"

Key in your roll number and roll code, and other details required and click on submit

The Jharkhand Board class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

JAC Class 12th result: Evaluation Criteria

Jharkhand government on June 10, announced the cancellation of the JAC Class 10th and 12th board exams due to the COVID situation. The decision was taken by chief minister Hemant Soren. He also stated that a meeting to decide the assessment criteria will be held on June 11, 2021. For calculating JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021, 80:20 ratio formula has been followed. As per the alternate evaluation criteria released by Jharkhand Board, student's marks in standard 11th have been considered. 80% weightage has been given to theory exams whereas the rest 20% weightage has been given to practical exams.