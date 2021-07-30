JAC 12th Result 2021 Out For All Streams; Here Are Direct Links To Download Scorecards

JAC 12th Result 2021: A day after announcing class10th results, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board inter result on July 30. The JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021 has been announced in the second half at 2 PM. The class 12th result, which has been declared, is now available on the official website jac.nic.in. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check their JAC Jharkhand Board class 12 result 2021.

JAC class 12 results 2021: Websites to check

Jharkhand Inter Result Online: How to check

Students should visit the official website https://www.jacresults.com/

On the homepage, click on your stream among (a) Results of Annual Intermediate Arts Examination - 2021 (b) Results of Annual Intermediate Commerce Examination - 2021 (c)Results of Annual Intermediate Science Examination - 2021

Candidates should enter their roll number and roll code, and other details required and click on submit

The Jharkhand Board class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link to check results

Direct Link to check results of Annual Intermediate Arts Examination - 2021

Direct Link to check results of Annual Intermediate Commerce Examination - 2021

Direct Link to check results of Annual Intermediate Science Examination - 2021

JAC Class 12th result: Evaluation Criteria

The Jharkhand Government on June 10 decided to cancel the JAC Class 10th and 12th board exams due to the COVID situation. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Jharkhand CM also said that a meeting to decide the assessment criteria will be held on June 11, 2021. For calculating JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021, 80:20 ratio has been followed. As per the alternate evaluation criteria released by Jharkhand Board, the student's marks in standard 11th have been considered. 80% weightage has been given to theory exams whereas the rest 20% weightage has been given to practical exams. This year, over 56,000 students have secured the first division, while more than 19,000 students secured the second division.

Jharkhand 10th Result 2021

Jharkhand Board on July 30 announced class 10th results 2021. Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato announced JAC 10th result 2021 at 3 PM on Thursday. He announced that 1,33,924 students have got the second division in Jharkhand 10th result 2021. This year more than 2.7 lakh students have got the first division in JAC Matric result 2021. Also, the student's performance in JAC's model question paper has also been considered while making results.