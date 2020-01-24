JAC 2020: Class 10 And 12 JAC Admit Cards Are Out; Here's How To Download

JAC 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit cards of Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2020 on the official website. Students who will appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination can download the JAC 2020 admit cards from the official website of JAC. Read on to know more about how, when and where to download the JAC 2020 Class 12 and Class 10 admit cards.

JAC 2020 Class 12 Admit card

As per the schedule, the Jharkhand Board will commence the examination for class 12 from January 27, 2020. After the practical examinations, the theory examinations will start on February 11, 2020. Here’s how to download the JAC 2020 Class 12 admit card:

JAC Class 12 Admit Card 2020: How to download

Go to the official website.

On the home page, you will find ‘Intermediate exam 2020 admit card’, click on it.

Click on school login.

Enter your login ID and password, and submit.

JAC Class 12 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download or Print it right away.

JAC 2020 Class 10 Admit card

The JAC 2020 Class 10 admit-cards are very important and must be taken to the examination hall. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the JAC admit card. The candidates waiting for the JAC 10 admit card should not worry about the admit card as it will be distributed by the school authority as per the instruction of the Jharkhand Academic Council. The exams will start from February 11, 2020. The admit card will be published on the official website on 23rd January 2020 and will be available to the students by the school authority. The JAC Class 10 SYLLABUS can be found here. The JAC Class 10 EXAM TIME TABLE can be found here.

JAC Class 10 Admit Card 2020: How to download

Go to the official website.

On the home page, there will be recent announcements

Click on school login

Enter your login ID and password, and submit

JAC Class 10 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download or Print it right away

Note: If you cannot find it on the site, contact your school authorities and ask them for the same. They will provide the admit card.



