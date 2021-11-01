JAC Chandigarh 2021: Result For Round 1 Seat Allocation Out; Here's How To Check

The Joint Admission Committee has released the JAC Chandigarh 2021 result for B.Arch and B.tech courses. The result which has been released is for Round 1 Seat Allocation. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website chdenggadmissions.nic.in.

JAC counselling is conducted for candidates who wish to take admission for the academic year 2021-22. As the result is out now, candidates will have to pay the acceptance fee online. Important dates and how to download the result have been mentioned here.

JAC Chandigarh 2021: Important Dates

First round of JAC seat allotment for B.Tech course- October 31, 2021, 7 pm

First Round Seat Allotment for B.Arch course - November 1, 2021, by 7 pm

Online Fee Submission & Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.Tech - October 31 to November 3, 2021, till 7 pm

Online Fee Submission & Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.Arch - November 1 to November 5, 2021, till 7 pm

Withdrawal after 1st Round of Seat Allotment for B.Tech- November 4 to 5, 2021 till 7 pm

Withdrawal after 2nd Round of Seat Allotment for B.Arch - November 6, 2021, till 7 pm

Choice Submission & Locking for 2nd Round for B.Tech - November 6 to 7, 2021 till 7 pm

Second Round of Seat Allotment for B.Tech - November 8, 2021, by 7 pm

Second Round of Seat Allotment for B.Arch- November 9, 2021, by 7 pm

Online Fee Submission & Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.Tech - November 8 to 9, 2021 till 7 pm

Online Fee Submission for B.Arch - November 9 to 14, 2021 till 7 pm

Withdrawal after 2nd Round Allotment for B.Tech - November 10, 2021, till 7 pm

Withdrawal after 2nd Round Allotment for B.Arch - November 17, 2021, till 7 pm

JAC Chandigarh 2021: How to check result