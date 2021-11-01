Last Updated:

JAC Chandigarh 2021: Result For Round 1 Seat Allocation Out; Here's How To Check

JAC Chandigarh 2021: Round 1 Seat Allocation Result has been released on the official website chdenggadmissions.nic.in. Other details can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
JAC Chandigarh

Image: Pixabay


The Joint Admission Committee has released the JAC Chandigarh 2021 result for B.Arch and B.tech courses. The result which has been released is for Round 1 Seat Allocation. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website chdenggadmissions.nic.in.

JAC counselling is conducted for candidates who wish to take admission for the academic year 2021-22. As the result is out now, candidates will have to pay the acceptance fee online. Important dates and how to download the result have been mentioned here. 

JAC Chandigarh 2021: Important Dates

  • First round of JAC seat allotment for B.Tech course- October 31, 2021, 7 pm 
  • First Round Seat Allotment for B.Arch course - November 1, 2021, by 7 pm 
  • Online Fee Submission & Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.Tech - October 31 to November 3, 2021, till 7 pm 
  • Online Fee Submission & Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.Arch - November 1 to November 5, 2021, till 7 pm 
  • Withdrawal after 1st Round of Seat Allotment for B.Tech- November 4 to 5, 2021 till 7 pm 
  • Withdrawal after 2nd Round of Seat Allotment for B.Arch - November 6, 2021, till 7 pm
  • Choice Submission & Locking for 2nd Round for B.Tech - November 6 to 7, 2021 till 7 pm
  • Second Round of Seat Allotment for B.Tech - November 8, 2021, by 7 pm 
  • Second Round of Seat Allotment for B.Arch- November 9, 2021, by 7 pm 
  • Online Fee Submission & Willingness to participate in other rounds for B.Tech - November 8 to 9, 2021 till 7 pm 
  • Online Fee Submission for B.Arch - November 9 to 14, 2021 till 7 pm 
  • Withdrawal after 2nd Round Allotment for B.Tech - November 10, 2021, till 7 pm 
  • Withdrawal after 2nd Round Allotment for B.Arch - November 17, 2021, till 7 pm 

JAC Chandigarh 2021: How to check result

  • Step 1- Visit the official website- chdenggadmissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2- Now go to the notification that says, "Round 1 Allocation Result for Engineering(B.Tech) Counselling" or "Round 1 Allocation Result for Architecture B.Arch Counselling."
  • Step 3- Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their JEE Application Number and Password
  • Step 4- Post entering the details and clicking on submit, the Seat Allotment Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should keep a copy of the result for future reference.
  • Interested candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates.                                                                             
READ | JAC 10th result 2021 out, 95.93% pass, here's a direct link to check scorecard
READ | JAC 12th Result 2021: Jharkhand Board to declare class 12 results at 4 pm today
READ | JAC 12th Result 2021 out for all streams; here are direct links to download scorecards
READ | JAC Delhi Counselling website launched; check direct link, application details here
READ | Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: JAC to conduct matric exams in 2 terms, registration begins
Tags: JAC Chandigarh, JAC, JAC seat allotment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND