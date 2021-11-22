JAC Delhi Round 3 Seat Allotment 2021 For B.Tech To Be Out Today, Check Complete Schedule

The round 3 seat allotment result of Joint Admission Counseling Delhi is scheduled to be released on Monday, November 22, 2021. Post the release of result, selected candidates will have to pay the academic fee. The payment of academic fees through the JAC Delhi portal should be done between November 23 and November 26, 2021. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the B.Tech counselling process can visit the official website for more details on the allotment list. It can be checked on the official website jacdelhi.nic.in.

To be noted that the result that will be released on Monday will be of the third round. The fourth round registration process will be held on November 29, 2021, from 10 am to 11:59 pm. The second phase of counselling is scheduled to begin on December 6, 2021.

Those candidates who do not hold any seat in any of the participating institutes are eligible to participate in the second phase of counselling. All those candidates who will be allotted seats on Monday, November 22 through the third allotment list will have to pay the admission fee of Rs. 1,12,000. Once they log in to the portal, they will be able to check the payment link. Candidates should make sure to pay only through that link. As per the 3rd round counselling schedule, in the next step admission committee will verify the documents and check the admission fee payment status. The steps to check JAC Delhi Round 3 Seat Allotment 2021 order have been mentioned here.

JAC Delhi Round 3 Seat Allotment 2021: Here’s how to check allotment order

Candidates should go to the official website of Joint Admission Counseling, JAC Delhi at jacdelhi.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘JAC Delhi B.Tech 2021 registration and login’

Candidates will then have to enter the application number, password and security pin to log in.

The allotment letter as per the third round counselling will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should also take its printout for future reference.

Candidates should keep changing their passwords at frequent intervals for security reasons. The candidates have also been provided with an option of freezing their allotted seat if they do not want any up-gradation of branch/institute as per their filled choices. Candidates should keep a check on the official website to get more updates on JAC Delhi Seat Allotment 2021.