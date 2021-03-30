JAC Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2021 For Clas 10th Exams Released, Here's How To Download

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand board class 10th admit card 2021. The students who are registered to appear for the Jharkhand secondary exams can download the admit card by visiting the official website- jac.nic.in. , JAC will hold the matric/ Class 10 and intermediate/ Class 12 exams 2021 from May 4 to 21. As per the official schedule, JAC Class 10 exams will be held in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm, while Class 12 exams will be held from 2 to 5:15 pm.

Direct link to download JAC Jharkhand Class 10th board exam admit card 2021

How to download Jharkhand Board admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council- jac.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: 'Secondary Exam 2021 Admit Card'

Step 3: A login page will open, key in your username and password

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Your Jharkhand Class 10 board admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its printout.

Jharkhand Board Exam Pattern

Every year, around seven lakh candidates appear for the Jharkhand class 10th board exams. The theory exam for all papers except Science will carry total marks of 90. The remaining 10 marks will be of internal assessment. For the Science paper, the exam will be for 80 marks, while 10 marks will be for practicals and internal assessment, each.

JAC Practical Exams

The Jharkhand Board practical exams for class 10th will be held from April 6 to 27 in schools. Principals will have to collect the exam-related material from the district exam centre till April 3. The marks obtained in the practical exam will be submitted to the DOE office by April 30. Similarly, the class 12th practicals for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be held in two shifts between April 6 and 27. The exam-related materials will have to be collected from the council's office between April 1 and 3. The evaluated answer sheets have to be submitted before April 30.

(Image Credit: PTI)