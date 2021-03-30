JAC Jharkhand Board Admit Card 2021 For Clas 10th Exams Released, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand board class 10th admit card 2021. The students who are registered to appear for the Jharkhand secondary exams can download the admit card by visiting the official website- jac.nic.in. , JAC will hold the matric/ Class 10 and intermediate/ Class 12 exams 2021 from May 4 to 21. As per the official schedule, JAC Class 10 exams will be held in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm, while Class 12 exams will be held from 2 to 5:15 pm.
Every year, around seven lakh candidates appear for the Jharkhand class 10th board exams. The theory exam for all papers except Science will carry total marks of 90. The remaining 10 marks will be of internal assessment. For the Science paper, the exam will be for 80 marks, while 10 marks will be for practicals and internal assessment, each.
The Jharkhand Board practical exams for class 10th will be held from April 6 to 27 in schools. Principals will have to collect the exam-related material from the district exam centre till April 3. The marks obtained in the practical exam will be submitted to the DOE office by April 30. Similarly, the class 12th practicals for Science, Commerce and Arts streams will be held in two shifts between April 6 and 27. The exam-related materials will have to be collected from the council's office between April 1 and 3. The evaluated answer sheets have to be submitted before April 30.
(Image Credit: PTI)