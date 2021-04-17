JAC Jharkhand Board Exams 2021 Postponed For Class 10th And 12th Students Due To COVID-19

Jharkhand Board Exams 2021 for class 10th and 12th students have been postponed due to COVID-19. The exams were scheduled to begin on May 4. As per the official notice, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will review the COVID situation and a decision on the conduct of the exam will be taken on June 1.

The JAC Class 10th and 12th board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to 21. In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the board exams have been postponed, JAC officials said on Saturday. “The JAC Board examinations have been postponed due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The next schedule will be released after reviewing the situation on June 1,” JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said.

JAC Jharkhand Board Exams 2021 Dates to be notified later

The council will notify them about the exam date 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam so that they can get enough time for preparation. A revised schedule will be issued in the due course of time. Earlier, on April 15, JAC had postponed the ongoing practical examinations of class 10 and class 12, which started from April 6 and was scheduled to conclude on April 27.

Over 4.3 lakh students are expected to appear in the JAC matric exam. Over 3.3 lakh students are registered for JAC class 12th exams. This was the second time when JAC board exams for matriculation and intermediate have been postponed. Earlier, the board exams were scheduled to be held from March 9 to March 26.