JAC Result 2021 Expected To Be Announced By July 25; Check Details Here

JAC Result 2021: Jharkhand Academic Council is gearing up to announce JAC Results 2021 for Class 10th as well as class 12th students. The results are expected to be announced within 5 days latest by July 25, 2021. All the students who registered themselves earlier for Class 10 and Class 12 examination will be able to check results on the official website, once it is declared. Students are advised to visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in for more details.

JAC Result 2021: Important Dates

Results are expected to be announced between 20-25th July 2021

JAC result 2021 will be announced in the second half at 1 pm.

Candidates are hereby informed that the above mentioned dates are tentative as no official announcement has been made.

JAC 10th 12th result tabulation has already been completed. More than 4 lakh students are expecting results of Class 10 and around 3.7 lakh students are waiting for class 12th results. To be noted that Jharkhand Academic Council did not conduct Board exams this year due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 10, 2021. A meeting to decide the assessment criteria was also held on June 11, 2021.

Jharkhand Board class 10th and 12th result 2021: How to Check

Go to https://www.jacresults.com/

Click on the notification that reads Results of class 10th examination 2021 or Results of class 12th examination 2021 (whichever you want to see).

The candidate will have to enter roll code/roll number, name, and date of birth.

Click on submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check the details, download and take a printout for future reference.

JAC 10th and 12th Evaluation Criteria 2021

For calculating class 12th results, 80% marks will be given based on the examination conducted for class 9th and 11th. 20% marks will be given based on the practical exams. However, students will be marked on internal assessment for the subjects for which, the practical exam was not conducted. For calculating class 10th results, 20 percent marks will be given as per the school's internal criteria. Students attendance, performance in class 9th, marks secured in assignments will also be considered in the final results.