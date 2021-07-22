JAC Results 2021 To Be Declared After Practicals; Exams To Be Conducted From July 23

JAC Results 2021 Update: Jharkhand Academic Council is gearing up to announce results soon. However, as per a recent announcement, results will be announced after conducting practical exams. Jharkhand Board has already got permission to hold class 10th and 12th practical exams. The practical exams will start from Friday, July 23 and will continue till July 26, 2021. Students studying in institutions affiliated with Jharkhand Board and those who registered for exams can check more updates on the official website which is jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

As per the recent official notification, the Board has received permission to hold practical exams over three days. Hence, it is known that students who have not been able to give their practical exams so far, can now do so by approaching their schools or colleges. These exams will be for both Annual Secondary and Intermediate Examination 2021.

JAC Results 2021: 10th, 12th Practical Exams dates

JAC Class 10th and 12th Practical exams will start on July 23

Practical exams will continue till July 26, 2021

About JAC Exams 2021

To be noted that JAC also started taking practical exams in April 2021. However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state as well as the country due to the second wave, these exams were cancelled. Hence, many students who couldn't give their practical exams were waiting for updates since a long time. JAC earlier took this decision keeping the health of the students in mind. A recent decision has been taken after monitoring COVID-19 situation.

JAC 10th and 12th result tabulation has already been completed. More than 4 lakh students are expecting results of Class 10 and around 3.7 lakh students are waiting for class 12th results. To be noted that Jharkhand Academic Council did not conduct Board exams this year due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 10, 2021. A meeting to decide the assessment criteria was also held on June 11, 2021.

Jharkhand Board class 10th and 12th result 2021: How to Check