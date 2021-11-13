Jaipur Literature Festival 2022 To Be Conducted Offline, Check Dates & Other Details Here

Jaipur Lit Fest 2022: The Jaipur Literature Festival which is said to be the greatest literary show on the earth will be held next year too. The festival will be organized in offline mode. It is scheduled to begin on January 28, 2022, and will continue till February 1, 2022. To be noted that the registration schedule has not been announced yet. Interested people are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it. The official website which has all the details related to registration, speaker, programme, partner, etc is jaipurliteraturefestival.org. Once the registration begins, candidates will have to go to the official website mentioned above, go to Festival 2022. Click on 'on ground' and then click on registration, the registration form will be displayed on the screen.

Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF 2022): Official announcement

This year, the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 was held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. Before the COVID outbreak, Jaipur Literature Festival used to be one of the greatest events in the country where thousands of people used to visit every year to be a part of the event. A tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Jaipur Literary Fest reads, "We are delighted to announce that the Jaipur Literature Festival will be held on-ground, in Jaipur, from 28th January 2022 to 1st February 2022. If you love books, & want a bird’s eye view of the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, volunteer with us!"

We are delighted to announce that the Jaipur Literature Festival will be held on-ground, in Jaipur, from 28th January, 2022 to 1st February, 2022. If you love books, & want a bird’s eye view of the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, volunteer with us! pic.twitter.com/4idkr0N59R — jaipurlitfest (@JaipurLitFest) November 10, 2021

How to volunteer at Jaipur Literature Festival?

One can volunteer at Jaipur Literature Festival too. For doing this, they will have to register themselves. The registration has been started and the last date to register is December 5, 2021. The Tweet on the official handle reads, "Submit your application here http://jaipurliteraturefestival.org/volunteer. The last date to submit your application is 5th December 2021. Hurry up & apply! Don’t wait until the last day!"