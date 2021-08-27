Jal Jeevan Mission: J&K Provides Tap Water In 100% Of Its Schools & Anganwadi Centres

In a big achievement, the Jal Jeevan Mission has successfully reached the targeted schools and Anganwadi centres in Jammu and Kashmir way ahead of the expected time. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a benchmark by achieving the target of providing running tap water to around all 22,422 schools and 23,926 Anganwadi centres in the area. This makes J&K the second Union Territory after Andaman and Nicobar Islands to provide tap water to all the schools.

Jal Jeevan Mission has completed the difficult process of securing functional tap water connections to all schools and Anganwadi centres in the Union Territory, as part of its mission to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2022. Despite the limitations of rough terrain, the 100% coverage of schools and Anganwadi centres is far ahead of the March 2022 deadline.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lauded the achievement of the government in a tweet and wrote, “Jammu and Kashmir is progressing on the path of development. Children are finally getting clean drinking water. Modi ji has made the dream of Kashmiri brothers and sisters come true.”



"The target of providing tap drinking water connection to every school in the state was difficult, but we completed it ahead of time. We will ensure that the supply remains stable in the future by continuous monitoring and maintenance of infrastructure and resources," said Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Mission Director, JJM, Jammu and Kashmir.



Jammu and Kashmir have set a goal of delivering tap water to every rural family in the Union Territory by 2022 under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In the state, there are 18,35,190 rural households, with more than 10,27,000, or nearly 56%, having access to clean drinking water. Furthermore, Ganderbal and Srinagar have met their goal of becoming Har Ghar Nal Districts. In addition, there are 1056 communities where everyone has access to safe drinking water from the tap.

Jal Jeevan Shakti Mission deadline extended

The Ministry of Jal Shakti informed earlier that a key target of the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission has been missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centre, the deadline for the programme has now been extended till March 31, 2022, citing “a special case" reason. The deadline extension was made as the Government claimed that completing these missed priority aspects of the flagship scheme is vital.

