JAM 2021: IISc Bangalore To Release IIT JAM First Admission List Today, See How To Check

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will on Wednesday release the first admission list of Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2021. The JAM 2021 first admission list will be released on June 16 on the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 will be able to check the admission list online after it is released.

JAM 2021 First Admission List

The JAM 2021 first admission list will be prepared after taking into consideration the order of preference as given by the candidates. As per the information brochure, the second list will be released on July 1. The third admission list of JAM will be released on July 16, 2021. The admission process will close on July 20, 2021.

How to check JAM first admission list

Visit the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the first admission list link scrolling on the page

Key in your login credentials and submit

The JAM first admission list will be displayed on the screen

IIT JAM 2021: Eligibility criteria relaxed

Earlier, the IISc Bangalore had made some changes in the eligibility criteria. The criteria for having aggregate marks has been relaxed to "Pass in the qualifying exam" for JAM 2021. The decision has been taken considering the impact of COVID due to which examinations have been postponed.

"Eligibility requirement on aggregate marks is relaxed to "Pass in the qualifying examination" for JAM 2021 admissions (only)," the official statement on the official website reads.

Earlier, the candidates had to pass the bachelor's degree with at least 55% or 5.5 out of 10 GPA for being eligible to apply for IIT-JAM. For IIT Delhi's M.Sc. Mathematics program (1302), Minimum Educational Qualifications for engineering graduates/students have also been removed and these candidates will be admitted based on their JAM rank only.

Many universities have promoted their students without taking an exam due to COVID-19. Such candidates who got promoted without a mark sheet can submit the promotion certificate in place of the mark sheet. However, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year, to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program.

Candidates who qualify in JAM 2021 are eligible to apply for admission to IITs in the academic year 2021-22. The application fee for Admission is ₹ 600/- for all candidates. JAM 2021 Examination will be conducted ONLINE only as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for all Test Papers.