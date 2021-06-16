JAM 2021: IISc JAM 1st Admission List Out, Here's How To Check

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the JAM 2021 first admission list on their official website today, on June 16. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at - jam.iisc.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to check if their names appear on the JAM 201 first admission list on the official website. Read on to know how to check IISc JAm admission list and result.

IISc JAM 2021 First Admission List Released

The JAM 2021 first admission list has been released on the IISc JAM official website. As per the official brochure, the JAM 2021 first admission list has been prepared after taking into consideration the order of preference as given by the candidates. As for the second admission list, the official brochure states that the second list will be released on July 1 and third list will be released on July 16, 2021. Read on to know how to access the IISc JAM 2021 first admission list.

Step 1 - Candidates will have to visit the official IISc JAM website at - https://jam.iisc.ac.in/.

Step 2 - On the main page of the website, candidates will be able to see a notification in the notification bar which states 'First list of JAM admissions has been released'.

Step 3 - Click on the notification link.

Step 4 - Clicking on the notification link will lead the candidates to a new page.

Step 5 - Candidates will have to log in to the JAM JAOPS portal using their log in credentials.

Step 6 - After successfully logging in, the IISc JAM 2021 first admission list will displayed on the screen.

Step 7 - Candidates are advised to download the PDF of the first admission list, as well as take a prinout for future reference.

