JAM 2021 Registration Begins On April 20: Check How To Apply @jam.iisc.ac.in/

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is set to release the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2021) application form today, April 20, for admission to the master's programme. IISc Bangalore organises JAM 2021 every year for Master programmes at IIT. Candidates who had previously secured passing marks for the admission test will be able to do JAM 2021 registration and apply for degrees like MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at IIT and to the Integrated PhD programmes, on the official website. The direct link for the website is provided below.

JAM 2021

Important Dates

Commencement of JAM 2021 Registration: April 20, 2021

Last Date for JAM 2021 Registration: May 20, 2021

Release Date of First Admission List: June 16, 2021

Release Date of Second Admission List: July 1, 2021

Release Date of Third Admission List: July 16, 2021

How to register for JAM 2021?

To fill the IIT JAM Application form, candidates will have to visit the official website - jam.iisc.ac.in/ As soon as the application window opens, the link for JAM 2021 Registration will be live on the homepage. The candidate will first be required to log in on the JOAPS website to proceed. Upon successful login, the candidate will be redirected to the IIT JAM Application form. Besides entering their personal details, the candidate will also be asked to upload scanned photocopies of their certificates, signature, photograph and other documents. The candidate must also mention their choice of institution and programmes. Once the application form is ready, click on submit. Download and take a print out of the IIT JAM application form for future reference.

Candidates are requested to regularly keep checking the official website as the IIT JAM application form will go live anytime soon. The JAM 2021 results were out on March 20 and over 14,725 candidates passed the test with scores above the cut-off marks. There were 7 different subjects in the IIT JAM syllabus that included: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Sciences and Physics.

Candidates' probability of ending up on the admission list will be based on the choices filled, how many seats are available in the institution of their choice and several other factors. JAM 2021 counselling will take place to allot seats to the qualified students of the examination. IISc Bangalore will release a total of three JAM admission lists to allocate the seats to the candidates applying for various institutions.

