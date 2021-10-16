Last Updated:

JAM 2022: Deadline To Pay Application Fee Ends On Oct 17, Correction Window To Open Soon

JAM 2022: The deadline to pay the application fee will end on Sunday, Oct 17, 2021. Candidates who have already registered themselves can check imp dates here.

JAM 2022

IIT Roorkee has already closed the registration that was conducted in online mode for JAM 2022 exam. The last date to register was October 14 at 11:59 pm. All those candidates who have already registered themselves are hereby informed that the last day to pay the fee is October 17, 11:59 pm. Candidates will have to visit the official website to complete the fee payment process. The official website which candidates have to visit is joaps.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates falling under UR category will have to pay Rs 1500 per subject an application fee for JAM 2022. All those candidates who belong to reserved category will be charged Rs 750 per subject. Candidates can check the important dates here.

JAM 2022: Important Dates

  • The last day to pay the fee is October 17, 11:59 pm
  • JAM 2022 application form correction facility will begin on October 20, 2021
  • The last day to do the corrections will be October 25, 2021
  • The exam will be conducted on February 13, 2022
  • The JAM 2022 result will be declared on March 22, 2022
  • The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022
  • The second and third admission lists are scheduled to be released on June 16 and June 25, 2022
  • The admissions through JAM 2022 are scheduled to end on July 11, 2022.

Changes that can be done in application

  • In order to make corrections in the application form, candidates will have to pay an additional fee for certain options.
  • To make changes in candidate’s Name, DOB, parent’s/guardian’s name, university/college name, year of graduation, marks/CGPA no additional fees will be charged from candidates.
  • Candidates can change test paper(s), category or gender and choice of examination cities.

Candidates should make sure to fill the form correctly as admit cards will only be issued to those who have filled the JAM 2022 application form correctly. The admit card release date has not been announced yet. Therefore candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website.

