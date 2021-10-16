JAM 2022: Deadline To Pay Application Fee Ends On Oct 17, Correction Window To Open Soon

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
IIT Roorkee has already closed the registration that was conducted in online mode for JAM 2022 exam. The last date to register was October 14 at 11:59 pm. All those candidates who have already registered themselves are hereby informed that the last day to pay the fee is October 17, 11:59 pm. Candidates will have to visit the official website to complete the fee payment process. The official website which candidates have to visit is joaps.iitr.ac.in.
Candidates falling under UR category will have to pay Rs 1500 per subject an application fee for JAM 2022. All those candidates who belong to reserved category will be charged Rs 750 per subject. Candidates can check the important dates here.
Candidates should make sure to fill the form correctly as admit cards will only be issued to those who have filled the JAM 2022 application form correctly. The admit card release date has not been announced yet. Therefore candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website.