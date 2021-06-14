Last Updated:

Jamia Hamdard Admission 2021 Begins For UG, PG, Diploma Courses, Here's How To Apply

Jamia Hamdard Admission Process 2021 has been started for UG, PG, diploma courses. Apply before July 25 at jamiahamdard.edu. Here's how to apply online.

Jamia Hamdard Admission 2021

IMAGE: Jamia Hamdard website


Jamia Hamdard Admission 2021: The online application process for admissions to various courses in Jamia Hamdard has been started today, on June 14, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates seeking admissions to the university can apply online by visiting the official website of Jamia Hamdard University-  jamiahamdard.edu. The last date to apply for the admission process is July 25, 2021.

Jamia Hamdard Admissions 2021

Jamia Hamdard offers a large number of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various disciplines. A student can apply for a maximum of eight programmes through a single application form. Candidates must read the prospectus before applying. 

“As the various competitive tests such as joint entrance examination (JEE), NEET and other states' common entrance test (CET) have been postponed this year, we will be facilitating the admission process to this extraordinary situation without compromising on merit. We have devised “appropriate procedures” which are “fair and transparent” and we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour,”  Professor M.A. Jafri, Vice-Chancellor Jamia Hamdard said.

Jamia Hamdard Admission 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of Jamia Hamdard at http://jamiahamdard.edu
  • On the homepage, scroll on the Admissions tab and click on 'Online Admission Portal 2021'
  • A login page will open on your screen
  • Register yourself by providing the required information
  • Login using your credentials.
  • Choose the courses
  • Fill the application form 
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee online and submit
  • Download the filled form and take a print of the submitted form for any future reference.

