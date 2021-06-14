Jamia Hamdard Admission 2021 Begins For UG, PG, Diploma Courses, Here's How To Apply

Jamia Hamdard Admission 2021: The online application process for admissions to various courses in Jamia Hamdard has been started today, on June 14, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates seeking admissions to the university can apply online by visiting the official website of Jamia Hamdard University- jamiahamdard.edu. The last date to apply for the admission process is July 25, 2021.

Jamia Hamdard Admissions 2021

Jamia Hamdard offers a large number of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various disciplines. A student can apply for a maximum of eight programmes through a single application form. Candidates must read the prospectus before applying.

“As the various competitive tests such as joint entrance examination (JEE), NEET and other states' common entrance test (CET) have been postponed this year, we will be facilitating the admission process to this extraordinary situation without compromising on merit. We have devised “appropriate procedures” which are “fair and transparent” and we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour,” Professor M.A. Jafri, Vice-Chancellor Jamia Hamdard said.

