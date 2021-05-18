Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2021: JMI Entrance Exam Form Out, See Key Dates Here

Jamia Millia Islamia has released an e-prospectus for admissions to 134 courses for the academic session 2021-22. The central university has also announced the dates of the JMI entrance test and released the online application forms for all 134 courses. JMI has also introduced eight new courses and four new departments.

As per the JMI Prospectus, the online application form has to be submitted on or before June 30, 2021. The JMI entrance test for 134 courses will start from July 26 to August 28, 2021. The admit cards for the entrance exams will be issued from July 15. The results will be declared by September 30.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2021: Key Dates

Last date to submit JMI forms- June 30

Form editing window- July 1 to 5

JMI Admit Cards issue date - July 15

JMI Entrance Test Dates- July 26 to August 28

JMI Entrance exam result- By September 30

Jamia Millia Islamia: 8 new courses launched

Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture B.A. (Hons.) French and Francophone Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies B.A. (Hons.) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies M.Sc. Environmental Science & Management M.A. Mass Media (Hindi) in the Department of Hindi P.G. Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English P.G. Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management)

The varsity will be starting four new departments: Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages, and Department of Environmental Sciences.

Click here to read JMI E-Prospectus

Click here to apply online for Jamia Millia Islamia

"Notice regarding entrance test of part-time, certificate, diploma and an advanced diploma in language courses will be issued separately later. The dates mentioned above are subject to change under the prevailing pandemic situation," the university said in a statement.