Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2021: JMI Entrance Exam Form Out, See Key Dates Here

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
Jamia Millia Islamia has released an e-prospectus for admissions to 134 courses for the academic session 2021-22. The central university has also announced the dates of the JMI entrance test and released the online application forms for all 134 courses. JMI has also introduced eight new courses and four new departments.
As per the JMI Prospectus, the online application form has to be submitted on or before June 30, 2021. The JMI entrance test for 134 courses will start from July 26 to August 28, 2021. The admit cards for the entrance exams will be issued from July 15. The results will be declared by September 30.
The varsity will be starting four new departments: Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages, and Department of Environmental Sciences.
"Notice regarding entrance test of part-time, certificate, diploma and an advanced diploma in language courses will be issued separately later. The dates mentioned above are subject to change under the prevailing pandemic situation," the university said in a statement.