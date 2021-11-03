Jamia Millia Islamia Improves Its Rank In QS Asia University Rankings -2022

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) has improved its ranking in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022. JMI has been ranked at 186th position in the QS Asia University Rankings- 2022 by the London-based QS University Rankings Agency, improving its position from 203 last year. Coveted QS Asia University Rankings - 2022, biggest so far has featured 687 top Asian universities.

QS Asia University Rankings 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia ranked 186th

Elated over the improved performance of the university Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said that just after a significant jump in NIRF ranking from 10th to 6th rank among universities, this is another feather in the cap for JMI that too during the challenging time of the pandemic. While congratulating colleagues and staff for the achievement she said “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university. This reflects the hard work of teachers and other staff, which is being recognized internationally”.

QS Asia University Rankings -2022: 11 key indicators

The QS Asia University Rankings -2022 used 11 key indicators to compile the rankings, which includes: Academic Reputation (30%), Employer Reputation (20%), Faculty/Student ratio (10%), International Research Network (10%), Citations per paper (10%), Papers per Faculty (5%), Staff with a PhD (5%), Proportion of International Faculty (2.5%), Proportion of International Students (2.5%), Proportion of Inbound Exchange Students (2.5%) and Proportion of Outbound Exchange Students (2.5%). JMI has been proactively participating in national and international rankings. The Vice-Chancellor said that “JMI will continue its endeavours to improve its rankings further in coming years."