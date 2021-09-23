Jamia to reopen from November for PhD candidates, practical classes of final-year students

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia will be reopening the campus for PhD students, who are due to submit their thesis by the end of this year, and final-year students can attend practical classes and clinical practice from November.

The university advised all students, teachers, administrative and support staff to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest and strictly follow the guidelines on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the order said.

However, the order issued on Wednesday said the classes and examination for all undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes shall continue to be conducted through online mode till further orders.

The hostel facilities shall remain suspended till further orders, it said.

"The university campus shall be opened for the Ph.D. scholars, who are due to submit their thesis on or before December 31, 2021. The final year/semester students may attend clinical and practical classes offline from the month of November, 2021 in limited number subject to the adherence to COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols," the order read.

The order also stated that departmental library facility will be opened for PhD and final-year semester students on production of their latest negative RT-PCR report/vaccination certificate.

"The Deans/HoDs/Directors may please ensure the timely conduct of teaching and evaluation work by the concerned faculty members," the order said.

Earlier this week, various student groups had urged Jamia Millia Islamia to reopen its campus in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Although other central varsities like Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have initiated phase-wise reopening of their campuses, Jamia Millia Islamia had not yet made any announcement in the regard.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had allowed schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions to reopen from September 1. PTI SLB HDA

