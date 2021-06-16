Jammu And Kashmir Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed Till June 30 Due To COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir schools update: The shutdown of all educational institutions in Jammu & Kashmir has been extended till June 30. On the basis of the "current evaluation" of the coronavirus situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the decision to keep schools, colleges, universities, technical education institutes, skill development institutions, and coaching centres closed for offline sessions was made. Read on to know more about "schools reopen" and "colleges reopen" notifications.

Schools and colleges to remain closed till June 30

The following limitations apply to schools and colleges in Jammu & Kashmir: For in-person/on-campus instruction, all schools, colleges, universities, technical education/skill development institutes, and coaching centres will stay closed. Teachers will also be forced to offer online lessons solely from their homes. Here is what an official statement read:

All Schools, Colleges, Universities, Technical Education / Skill Development Institutes and Coaching Centers shall remain closed for in-person / on campus teaching,

Universities and colleges may be authorised to summon in-person attendance of minimum personnel for research or laboratory work under the terms of a new government directive. It was also said that the teaching personnel will be obliged to conduct online classes only from their residences. However, the government stated that educational institution personnel who are required for official responsibilities by the respective District Disaster Management Authorities would not be excused from their responsibilities as a result of this Order. After a number of kids and instructors tested positive for COVID-19, all government and private schools and institutions were shuttered in April as a preventative measure.

In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled. The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly.

Exams for Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 were also cancelled by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). JKBOSE will soon finalise the entire method for posting results as well as a marking scheme, according to the statement. On June 1, the CBSE announced that the class 12th exams will be cancelled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a high-level meeting that made the decision.

