Jammu And Kashmir: Schools, Colleges Shut, Gathering Restricted Amid Surge In COVID Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on April 18, Sunday ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including colleges and universities, for on-campus or in-person education till May 15. Courses or programmes that require the physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis work and internship have been exempted from the order.

The order that came after a meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to review the pandemic situation earlier in the day, stated, "All universities and colleges in J&K would remain closed for imparting on-campus or in-person education to the students till May 15, except for the courses or programmes that require the physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis work and internship."

All Universities & Colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till 15 May, except for courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/research/thesis work and internship etc: Office of LG — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

Earlier in the month, as a precautionary measure, the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE), which had begun with the examinations and had already conducted exams of a few subjects for class 10th, cancelled the exams of the remaining subjects. The exams of class 12th were, however, postponed.

Restrictions on gatherings

The administration also imposed issued orders to prevent gathering. Transportation-including mini-buses and buses have been asked to ply strictly as per their registered or authorized seating capacity." No standing will be allowed. The District Superintendents of Police shall ensure that this is strictly complied with and punitive measures are taken under relevant provisions of the Law,” the order said. The market associations have been asked to voluntarily try to stagger opening timings of shops to prevent crowding.

As far as gathering in events, like weddings are concerned, the number is restricted to 50 at indoor venues and 100 for all kinds of gatherings at outdoor venues. For funerals, the number is restricted to 20.

The orders come on a day when the Union Territory recorded 1,526 new coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike this year, taking the total number of infected people to 1,46,692.