Jammu University has announced that the semester exams for various undergraduate courses will be conducted in an online open-book mode. As mentioned in the official statement, the online examination will be held for regular and private candidates of semesters I, III, and V. Students are advised to refer to the official website of Jammu University, a direct libk of which has been provided below.

Jammu University UG Exams to be conducted in an online open-book format

On May 20, Jammu University took to Twitter to address the students about the new development regarding the UG exams. Attached with the tweet was a picture of an official notice that read, "This is for the information of all the concerned candidates of Undergraduate course of Semester I, III and V Non CBCS (Regular and Private) that the Examination for the said semesters shall be conducted in an Online Open Book Examination Mode. The Datesheets for the said purpose shall be notified soon. All the candidates are requested to visit the website of the Directorate regularly."

The exams for the candidates of Undergraduate course of Semester I, III and V Non CBCS (Regular and Private) shall be conducted in an Online Open Book Examination Mode. @OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk pic.twitter.com/1kySw9y7Dp — University of Jammu (@UniversityJammu) May 20, 2021

Due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Jammu and Kashmir have Jammu and Kashmir have extended the closure of all state educational institutions till May 31. All schools, universities, colleges and educational institutions were instructed to remain closed earlier this month as a precautionary measure against the pandemic as many students and teachers were reported to have tested positive. As per the latest updates, JKBOSE 10th exam has been cancelled while the 12th exam has been deferred for a month. Class 10 students will be assessed on the basis of internal assessment whereas class 12 students are advised to hold on for longer as updates regarding their exam will be reviewed in due course of time.

As India is one of the worst affected countries by COVID-19 at the moment, many states have incorporated strict restrictions as the need of the hour. Jammu and Kashmir have registered close to 2.6 lakh cases as of May 2021. As a result, the local administration has put restrictions on social gatherings and have contacted markets to voluntarily stagger their opening timings to promote this goal.

