Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test For Class VI To Be Held On Aug 11, Check Details

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for this year has been postponed. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held earlier in May 2021. However, exams got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently JNVST also released the admit cards for class 6 entrance examination. Students who have not downloaded their admit cards till date can check the official website navodaya.gov.in. The official notice mentioned that the examination will be held with proper COVID-19 protocols. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully before going for exams. The notice says, "candidates should download their admit cards with the rescheduled date of the examination."

More than 2 lakh students have registered for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test. Parents and guardians should remember that the admission of the candidate shall be finalized only post proper verification of the documents. The entrance exam test is also scheduled to be conducted in more than 11,000 examination centres.

JNVST 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website navodaya.gov.in.

Click on the link which reads 'JNVST 2021 Admit Card'

Enter your registration and other required details.

Here is the direct link to check JNVST class 6th admit card 2021

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check details and download it.

Keep a hard copy for further requirements.

JNVST 2021: Important Dates

Exam to be conducted on August 11, 2021

Admit Card was released on July 23, 2021

NVS Class 6th Admission Test

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance test is conducted every year for admitting students to class 6. If selected, students can get admission to any JNV across India. The examination will be conducted in several languages and the duration of exam is 120 minutes. The exam will comprise of 100 marks. JNVST exam will have subjects like Mental Ability, Mathematics. Candidates are advised to check official website for more information.