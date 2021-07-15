Last Updated:

Jawaharlal Nehru University Extends Restrictions On Physical Classes Till July 26

Jawaharlal Nehru University has tweeted a circular on July 14 which has information about the re-opening of campus. See highlights of official circular here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Jawaharlal Nehru University

IMAGE: JNU


Jawaharlal Nehru University recently issued a circular containing information about the re-opening of campus for physical academic activities. The circular reads, " Campus can be re-opened for physical academic activities only by following the orders of DDMA and Govt. of NCT of Delhi. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, Delhi Disaster Management Authority vide order No. F.2/07/2020 pt file-III/450 dated 10.07.2021, has extended the prohibited/restricted activities in the territory of NCT of Delhi till 5.00 am on 26.07.2021, and as per conditions as laid down in 'Annexure-A', the following activities are prohibited"

"All schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed, Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and should be encouraged."

COVID care centre at JNU

JNU through circular informed that University has been pursuing with the SDM, Vasant Vihar for setting up a COVID Care Centre at the campus. University is waiting for the government's approval as of now and as soon as University gets approval from the SDM's office, the COVID care centre will start soon. To be considered that seven testing camps and four vaccination camps have already been organized at the JNU campus. It has been organized with the help of the District Administration. In a recent move, University is trying to organize more such free camps. JNU also informed that till 13th July 2021, about 600 people including students, faculty, staff, and their family members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 people have died of COVID-19 infection from among the members of the JNU community.

COVID Testing and vaccination centre near JNU

  • Testing: Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Munirka
  • COVID-19 vaccine is being given at Institute of Health and Family welfare
  • GBSS, Sector B1 Vasant Kunj Site 1
  • GBSS, Sector B1 Vasant Kunj Site 2
  • CGHS, R.K. Puram, Sector 04
  • CGHS, R.K. Puram, Sector 08
  • ILBS Hospital, Vasant Kunj

Provisional admissions in JNU

The circular reads, "Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation and lockdown during the admission time last year, online provisional admissions were given to the news students admitted in Academic Year 2020-21 and the admissions of these students in their respective programmes of study are yet to be confirmed. As soon as the DDMA, Govt. of NCT allow the re-opening of the academic institutions, the students will be permitted to enter the University Campus. Their admissions will be regularised. I-Cards will be issued and the procedure for hostel allotment to these students will also be started"

First Published:
