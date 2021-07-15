Jawaharlal Nehru University Extends Restrictions On Physical Classes Till July 26

Jawaharlal Nehru University recently issued a circular containing information about the re-opening of campus for physical academic activities. The circular reads, " Campus can be re-opened for physical academic activities only by following the orders of DDMA and Govt. of NCT of Delhi. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, Delhi Disaster Management Authority vide order No. F.2/07/2020 pt file-III/450 dated 10.07.2021, has extended the prohibited/restricted activities in the territory of NCT of Delhi till 5.00 am on 26.07.2021, and as per conditions as laid down in 'Annexure-A', the following activities are prohibited"

"All schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed, Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and should be encouraged."

COVID care centre at JNU

JNU through circular informed that University has been pursuing with the SDM, Vasant Vihar for setting up a COVID Care Centre at the campus. University is waiting for the government's approval as of now and as soon as University gets approval from the SDM's office, the COVID care centre will start soon. To be considered that seven testing camps and four vaccination camps have already been organized at the JNU campus. It has been organized with the help of the District Administration. In a recent move, University is trying to organize more such free camps. JNU also informed that till 13th July 2021, about 600 people including students, faculty, staff, and their family members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 people have died of COVID-19 infection from among the members of the JNU community.

COVID Testing and vaccination centre near JNU

Testing: Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Munirka

COVID-19 vaccine is being given at Institute of Health and Family welfare

GBSS, Sector B1 Vasant Kunj Site 1

GBSS, Sector B1 Vasant Kunj Site 2

CGHS, R.K. Puram, Sector 04

CGHS, R.K. Puram, Sector 08

ILBS Hospital, Vasant Kunj

