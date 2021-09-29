Last Updated:

JDC Result 2021: Kerala Junior Diploma Course Result Announced

The Kerala Junior Diploma Course Result 2021 released contains the merit list with names of the candidates who are provisionally declared passed.

JDC Result 2021

The Kerala State Co-operative Union on Wednesday announced the Junior Diploma Course, JDC Result. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check the results online. The JDC Exam was held back in April and results for the regular, private and old scheme candidates are now released on the official website, scu.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Junior Diploma Course Result 2021 released contains the merit list with names of the candidates who are provisionally declared pass. Candidates can download the result from the website using the link shared below. The candidates must use their registration number to access the results. Candidates can apply for re-evaluation on or before October 27, 2021. The re-evaluation fee is Rs 500. The JDC Result 2021 also contains the registration number of candidates with results withheld for the time.

Here's how to check Kerala JDC result 2021 

  • Visit the State Cooperative Federation, Kerala website - scu.kerala.gov.in.
  • Go to the Notification menu and select Result.
  • Click on - JDC Exam Result 2021
  • View and download the merit list
  • The list can also be downloaded from here

Under the old Kerala Junior Diploma Course scheme, only seven candidates have been selected. Students are advised to check the website for any further updates on the same. The re-evaluation application is also available on the official website. Candidates are advised to reach out to the head office of Kerala State Co-operative Union in Thiruvananthapuram in case of any confusion in the result or the portal. The direct link given above can be used to view, download and print the Kerala JDC result 2021 for any future reference.

