JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Advanced Question Paper 2020 Out At ‘jeeadv.ac.in’

Indian Institute of Technology or the IIT has released the question papers for paper one and two on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the national level entrance examinations can now check the results on the official website. The link for the same is jeeadv.ac.in. The students can look at the question paper once again to figure out the solutions for the JEE Advanced 2020 papers.

JEE Advanced question paper 2020 details to know

The examinations for the students were conducted in two batches on September 27. About 1,51,311 appeared for the morning shift of exams that is between 9 am to 12 pm followed by 1,50,900 students who appeared for the afternoon batch that is between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The authorities conducted the examinations across 222 cities in over 1,000 venues. This year, the number of centres were increased in order to help students follow social distancing norms

Here are the types of questions in the JEE Advanced question paper 2020:

Integer type of questions will have six questions with negative marking if any one is wrong. Multi- correct answers will have six questions with negative marking if any one is wrong. The Numerical value will have six questions with decimal value counts as well as negative marking.

Steps to check JEE Advanced question paper 2020

To access the official paper, login to the website http://jeeadv.ac.in/. It will lead to the homepage of the JEE Advanced question paper 2020. You will have to look for the tab “Notice to Candidates’” which is two scrolls down on the centre part of the website/homepage. After that, you will have to click on “Click here to access JEE(Advanced) 2020 Question Papers” for JEE Advanced question paper 2020. Click on it and it will lead you to another page of JEE advanced paper Then you to will see two options on the screen that is JEE(Advanced) 2020 Question Papers that is “Paper 1: Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Paper 2: Physics, Chemistry, Maths” in JEE advanced paper homepage. The candidate can check either of the question paper by clicking on it. Check for any discrepancies in JEE Advanced 2020. Download the JEE Advanced 2020 question paper e-copy or save it for future use.

