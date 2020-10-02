JEE Advanced 2020 Update: JEE Advanced Cut Off To Be Out Soon, Know Detials

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is all set to declare the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020. Once the JEE Advanced 2020 results are announced, all the candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in. On September 29, IIT Delhi had released the answer key for JEE Advanced 2020 examination. The answer key could be helpful for candidates to evaluate their answers and calculate their marks. It will also help them to predict their result and rank. Read on to learn more about the JEE Advanced cut off.

JEE Advanced 2020 Result Updates

What is JEE Advanced cut off?

The JEE Advanced cut off for 2020 has not been revealed by the Indian Institute of Technology yet. But, the answer key was released on September 29. Students can use the answer key to predict their results with some accuracy. The JEE Advanced cut off will be announced by IIT Delhi on or before October 5. Candidates must also remember that Monday, Oct.5 is also the day when then JEE Advanced 2020 results will be announced by IIT Delhi.

However, till the time the cut off is announced, alongside the answer key, candidates can have a look at the cut off list from previous years. It will help students to have an idea about the expected cut off in 2020. According to a report on the IIT Delhi official website, here are some of the factors that determine JEE Advanced cut off.

The difficulty level of the JEE Advanced exam

Previous year’s cutoff trends (2019, 2018, 2017)

Total number of applicants for JEE Advanced

Number of seats available for admission in the IITs

Candidates’ performance in the exam

JEE Advanced cut off in 2019

A report on shiksha.com has revealed that the cut off for the General category in 2019 was 89.75 (NTA Score). For EWS, it was 78.21 and for OBC, 74.31.

Minimum percentage of marks required for inclusion in the rank list

Common Rank List (CRL)-35% (Aggregate) GEN-EWS Rank list-31.5% OBC-NCL Rank list-31.5% SC Rank list-17.5% ST-17.5% Common-PWD rank list-17.5% OBC-NCL-PWD-17.5% SC-PWD-17.5% ST-PWD-17.5% Preparatory course rank list-8.75%

JEE Advanced 2020: Details about the examination

A report on IIT Delhi’s official website suggests that in 2020, a total of 1.6 lakh candidates registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced. 96 per cent of the registered candidates had appeared for the JEE-Main exam this year. The JEE Advanced 2020 examination was conducted on September 27, 2020. The exam was conducted at various centres spread across the country. It was held in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

