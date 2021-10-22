Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021: AAT Result To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

JEE Advanced 2021 AAT result will be released on the official website today. Candidates who took the exam can follow the steps mentioned here to check results.

Ruchika Kumari
JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 update: JEE AAT Result 2021 is scheduled to be out on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur conducted the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 exam on Monday, October 18, 2021. The JEE Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE AAT 2021) was held in offline mode at various centres. The exam duration was three hours and candidates had to carry admit card along with valid ID proof to be eligible to take exams. 

JEE Advanced AAT 2021: Important Dates

  • JEE AAT was conducted in offline mode on Oct 18, 2021
  • The results will be out on Oct 22, 2021

JEE AAT: Overview

The JEE AAT is conducted for admission into BArch courses at three IITs only - IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. The candidates should have passed JEE Mains as well as JEE Advanced for being eligible to appear for AAT. This year the JEE Advanced 2021 result was declared on October 15, 2021. The cut-off marks for passing AAT will be decided by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021.

IIT Kharagpur brochure reads, “There is no separate ranking in the AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any category. Allotment of seat will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B Arch The programme will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT."

JEE Advanced AAT result 2021: Here's how to download JEE AAT Result

  • STEP 1: To download JEE Advanced AAT Result, visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
  • STEP 2: Now on the homepage, click on the result link, or find the link under the ‘Download’ section.
  • STEP 3: Enter your login information and also enter credentials mentioned on the admit card
  • STEP 4: Submit the information and you will gain access to the scorecards.
  • STEP 6: It is recommended that the result should be downloaded and one should also take its printout for future use
