JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Released At Jeeadv.ac.in, Here's Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on Saturday, September 25, released the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 can download their JEE Advanced hall ticket 2021 online. The JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be uploaded on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

How to download JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket link Login using your login credentials like registration number, date of birth and password. Your JEE Advanced admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card

Candidates must bring the printed copies of JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket to the exam centre on the day of exam. Candidates will be denied entry without the hard copy of the hall ticket. IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 on October 3. The exam will be held in two shifts. The exam for paper-1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam for paper-2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket

The link to download the JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket will be active till 9 am on October 3. As per the official schedule, copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website on October 5. The JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be released on October 10. The JEE Advanced 2021 results and final answer key will be released on October 15.