JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Here's How To Download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will on Saturday, September 25, release the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be able to download their hall tickets online. The JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be uploaded on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

How to download JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket link

Login using your login credentials like registration number, date of birth and password.

Your JEE Advanced admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Candidates must bring the printed copies of JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket to the exam centre on the day of exam. Candidates will be denied entry without the hard copy of the hall ticket. IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 on October 3.

The JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be released at 10 on September 25. The link to download the hall ticket will be active till 9 am on October 3. As per the official schedule, copy of candidate responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website on October 5. The JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be released on October 10. The JEE Advanced 2021 results and final answer key will be released on October 15.