JEE Advanced 2021: Check Eligibility, List Of Documents Required To Register For The Exam

JEE Advanced 2021: The revised information brochure for JEE Advanced 2021 was released recently. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3. However, the exam has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The revised brochure has eligibility criteria, fees, exam patterns along with a list of documents that will be required to register for JEE Advanced 2021.

Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 should have passed JEE Main 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates should have passed or must be studying in India at 10+2 levels or equivalent.

JEE Advanced Eligibility Criteria

Performance in JEE (Main) 2021: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000* successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2021. The percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST and the remaining 40.5% is OPEN for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e., these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1991.

Number of attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Appearance in Class 12th (or equivalent) examination: A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2020 or 2021 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Candidates who had appeared in Class XII (or equivalent) examination, for the first time in 2019 or earlier, are NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021.

"Candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in both the papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2020 are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1 to 4 above," the official notice reads.

JEE Advanced 2021 List of Documents

The passport size photograph and the signature uploaded at the time of registration in JEE (Main) 2021 will be auto-populated and used for JEE (Advanced) 2021.