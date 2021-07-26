JEE Advanced 2021 Exam To Be Held On 3 Oct, Announces Education Minister; Check Details

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 for admission in IITs will be held on October 3, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday. He also assured that the exam will be conducted adhering to all COVID-related protocols.

JEE Advanced is held for students aspiring to get admission in various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To qualify for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates. Earlier JEE Advanced test was scheduled to be held on July 3 this year but was later postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering the hardships that students have been facing throughout the pandemic period and the associated hassles of online lectures, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has made several changes in the format of JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to COVID-19 or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

JEE Main candidates to get another chance

The JEE Main 2021 Phase III exams are scheduled to take place on July 25 and 27 across 4 days in 8 slots. In view of the incessant heavy rains and landslides in parts of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Education on Saturday announced that the JEE-Main candidates whose test may be affected because of the adverse weather conditions will be given another chance.

Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara, who may be unable to reach the centres, will be given another chance.