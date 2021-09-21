JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur Extends The Last Day, Activates Unique Registration Code

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur in a recent move has activated the Unique Registration Code link. The code link which has been activated is for JEE Advanced 2021. The link can be checked on the official website of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can get to see the Unique Registration Code link released by IIT Kharagpur by using JEE (Main) 2020 or JEE (Main) 2021 Application Number and Date of Birth details. To be noted that the registration code is only applicable for those candidates who successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2020 but due to some reason were absent in both papers [Paper 1 and Paper2] of JEE (Advanced) 2020. All the candidates falling in above mentioned category can register themselves for JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to access the Unique Registration Code.

JEE Advanced 2021: Steps to get Unique Registration Code

Candidates should visit the official website of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on Unique Registration Code link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will be asked to enter the required details.

Post filling the details, the Unique Registration Code will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should note down the code and also take screenshot or download the page

Candidates can also take a printout for future reference

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates