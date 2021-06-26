Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021 Notification Released, Registration Date To Be Announced Soon

JEE Advanced 2021 notification has been released. however, another admission notification will be released soon. Keep checking the official website for updates

Jee advanced 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 notification has been released on website. Candidates can click on direct link of notification to see it. Notification related to registration, admission and counseling will also be released. Revised notification will have details of new dates.

JEE Advanced information brochure uploaded on the website reads, "Due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic related circumstances in India, the date of JEE (Advanced) 2021, stated in the Information Brochure, has been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course. As a consequence, the dates for registration, admission, counseling etc., contained in this document may also be revised. The dates for various activities regarding JEE (Advanced) 2021 and AAT are presented in Annexure – IV of the Information Brochure; which shall be updated subsequently and the modified list of dates shall also be displayed on the website."

JEE Advanced 2021 date

As per the notice, new date has not been announced yet. It will be announced only after closely monitoring the COVID situation in the country. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on 3rd July 2021. Paper 1 was going to be held between 9 am to 12 noon whereas paper 2 was to be held between 2.30 to 5.30 pm. 

Documents required

The passport size photograph and the signature uploaded at the time of registration in JEE Mains 2021 will be auto-populated and used for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Additionally, the following documents need to be uploaded at the time of registration
for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Candidates can click on direct link to see further details. 

  • Class-X or Birth Certificate (as proof of date of birth)
  • Class-XII (or equivalent) Mark Sheet
  • Category Certificate Required only for SC /ST /OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS candidates
  • An additional category Certificate (Optional) Required only for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS candidates
  • PwD Certificate Only for those who have opted PwD as “Yes”
  • Scribe Request Letter Only for those who have planned to opt PwD as “Yes” and Scribe Request Letter as “Yes”
  • Request for Compensatory time only for those PwD candidates who will require compensatory/extra time
  • DS Certificate Only for those who have opted DS as “Yes”
  • OCI/PIO Card For those who are OCI/PIO Card holders
  • Gazette notification showing the change of name- Only for those candidates whose names are not the same as in Class X / birth certificate.

 

