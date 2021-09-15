JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Today Evening, Link For Foreign Nationals Activated

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has started the online registration process for the JEE Advanced 2021 today, September 15. The JEE Advanced registration process was initially scheduled to begin on September 11. The process was, however, postponed till September 13 due to the delay in JEE Main result declaration. The registration process was again postponed and it has been scheduled to begin on September 15.

The link to register for JEE Advanced 2021 has been published. However, as per the official statement flashing on the homepage, the registration link is scheduled to be activated on Wednesday evening. JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination will be held on October 03, 2021 (Sunday).

The JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet will be out on October 5, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be out on October 10. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2021 results will be released on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021 Key Dates