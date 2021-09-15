Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Today Evening, Link For Foreign Nationals Activated

JEE Advanced 2021 registration process for foreign nationals has begun. The registration link for Indian nationals will be activated today. See full details.

Nandini Verma
JEE Advanced 2021

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has started the online registration process for the JEE Advanced 2021 today, September 15. The JEE Advanced registration process was initially scheduled to begin on September 11. The process was, however, postponed till September 13 due to the delay in JEE Main result declaration. The registration process was again postponed and it has been scheduled to begin on September 15. 

The link to register for JEE Advanced 2021 has been published. However, as per the official statement flashing on the homepage, the registration link is scheduled to be activated on Wednesday evening. JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination will be held on October 03, 2021 (Sunday).

The JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet will be out on October 5, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be out on October 10. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2021 results will be released on October 15. 

Click here to register for JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 Key Dates

  • Opening date of registration- September 15, 2021
  • Closing date of registration- September 20, 2021 
  • Downloading admit card - September 25 to October 3, 2021 
  • JEE Advanced exam- October 3, 2021 
  • Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website- October 5, 2021 
  • Online display of provisional answer keys -October 10, 2021 
  • Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates- October 10 to October 11, 2021 
  • Online declaration of final answer keys and results of JEE 2021- October 15, 2021 
  • Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test - October 15 to October 16, 2021
  • Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) - October 18, 2021 
  • Declaration of AAT results- October 22, 2021
  • Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process -October 16, 2021
