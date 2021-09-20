JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Sept 21; Here's How To Apply & More

JEE Advanced 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the date of registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. All the candidates can now enrol their names for admission to IITs till September 21. The registration procedure for JEE Advanced started on September 16 and the examination is going to be held on October 3, 2021.

Candidates must know that September 21 is the last date to pay fees, and after 8 pm no payment will be accepted. Those candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main and achieved the required JEE cut-off score are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in till 11.59 pm of the last date and get themselves registered.

Jee Advanced 2021: Application fee | More details

The admit card for JEE Advanced will be available on the official website for downloading from September 25 and the results will be announced on October 15, 2021.

Female candidates will have to pay Rs. 1400 as registration fees for JEE Advanced 2021.

SC/ST and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 1,400 as a registration fee.

All other candidates will be required to pay Rs 2,800.

JEE Advanced Registration | Follow these simple and quick steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021

STEP 1: To apply for JEE Advanced 2021, visit the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

Alternatively, use this direct link- Jee advanced 2021

STEP 3: Now, a new page/tab will open on the screen. Candidates must now log in using their credentials.

STEP 4: Post login, fill in the JEE Advanced application form and upload all the required documents in the specified format.

STEP 5: To complete the registration procedure, the candidate will be asked to pay the registration fees and then click on the submit button.

