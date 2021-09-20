JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Sept 21; Here's How To Apply & More

Quick links:
JEE Advanced 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the date of registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. All the candidates can now enrol their names for admission to IITs till September 21. The registration procedure for JEE Advanced started on September 16 and the examination is going to be held on October 3, 2021.
Candidates must know that September 21 is the last date to pay fees, and after 8 pm no payment will be accepted. Those candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main and achieved the required JEE cut-off score are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates can apply for JEE Advanced by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in till 11.59 pm of the last date and get themselves registered.