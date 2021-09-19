JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2021: The registration for JEE Advanced is going in and the last day to register for the same is Monday, September 20, 2021. Candidates who have secured the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2021 are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. It is to be noted that the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test and this year it is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The official website on which candidates will get to see the forms and will have to apply is jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the details about the registration process here.

JEE Advanced 2021: Check complete registration process

The top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE Mains can register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2021 exam using their JEE Main 2021 roll number and password. After successful login, the personal, academic, and contact details will automatically be fetched from the JEE Main database. Following this, candidates will have to check the details and enter additional information to complete the JEE Advanced 2021 registration. After the registration, applicants will have to upload documents and pay the JEE Advanced application fee. Here is the direct link to check the registration process.

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates

Starting date of Registration: September 16, 2021

Last date of Registration: September 20, 2021

Last date of fee payment: September 21, 2021

Admit card will be released on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10 am

JEE Advanced will be conducted on October 3, 2021

Copy of responses will be uploaded on Tuesday, October 05, 2021, by 5 pm

Online display of provisional answer keys on October 10, 2021

The final answer keys will be released on October 15, 2021

JEE Mains result 2021

The National Testing Agency had released the JEE Main Session IV Result 2021. NTA which is the exam conducting body has uploaded the results on two of its official websites at 1 am on the night of September 15, 2021. As per reports, a total of 44 candidates have scored in the 100 percentile and 18 candidates have bagged AIR 1. Overall, 9,34,602 unique candidates have appeared in the exam overall. According to the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase exam that was held in February. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase