JEE Advanced 2021: Registration Process Will End Today, Here's How To Register

JEE Advanced 2021: The last day to register for JEE Advanced is Monday, September 20, 2021. Only candidates who managed to be among the first 2,50,000 ranks in JEE Main results 2021 are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced test. This year the JEE Advanced test will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur. The official website on which candidates will get to see the forms and will have to apply is jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check important dates and steps to apply here.

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates

JEE Advanced registration was started on: September 16, 2021

JEE advanced registration last date is September 20, 2021

Last date of fee payment: September 21, 2021

Admit card will be released on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10 am

JEE Advanced will be conducted on October 3, 2021

Copy of responses will be uploaded on Tuesday, October 05, 2021, by 5 pm

Online display of provisional answer keys on October 10, 2021

The final answer keys will be released on October 15, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates who managed to be among the top 2.5 lakh scorers of JEE Mains should go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in for registration

On the homepage, click on the link given to apply for JEE Advanced exam

OR here is the direct link to apply

Candidates will have to enter the required details such as JEE Mains Application Number, Password, Security Pin and then click on Login

Post logging in candidates will again have to enter their academic details and enter the centre preference

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee to proceed

Post completing all the processes, submit the JEE Advanced 2021 application form

Candidates are advised to download the same and take a hard copy for future references

JEE Mains result 2021

The National Testing Agency had earlier released the JEE Main Session IV Result 2021. NTA which is the exam conducting body has uploaded the results on two of its official websites at 1 am on the night of September 15, 2021. As per reports, a total of 44 candidates have scored in the 100 percentile and 18 candidates have bagged AIR 1. Overall, 9,34,602 unique candidates have appeared in the exam overall. According to the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase exam that was held in February. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase