JEE Advanced 2021 Registration To Begin On Sept 11, Exam On October 3; Schedule Released

Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur has released the schedule for conducting the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on October 3. The registration window will be opened on September 11 at 10 am. As per the schedule, the last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 16 at 5 pm.

The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is September 17. The entrance exam will be held on October 3 for which the admit cards will be released on September 25, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet will be out on October 5, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be out on October 10. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2021 results will be released on October 15.

JEE Advanced 2021 Key Dates