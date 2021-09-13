Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021 Registration To Begin Today, Check Key Details Here

JEE Advanced 2021 registration window will be opened by IIT Kharagpur today, September 13 at jeeadv.ac.in. See important details and key dates here.

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur will on Monday begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021. Candidates will be able to register for the exam between September 13 and 19. The registration window will close at 5 pm on September 19. Candidates who pass JEE Main exam 2021 will be able to register online at jeeadv.ac.in. 

As per the schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, the last date to pay the registration fee is September 20 till 5 pm. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to open on September 11. However, due to the delay in the declaration of JEE Main results, the JEE advanced 2021 registration had to be delayed. The JEE Main results 2021 has not been announced yet. IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 on October 3.

JEE Advanced 2021

The JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet will be out on October 5, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be out on October 10. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2021 results will be released on October 15. 

JEE Advanced 2021 Key Dates

  • Opening date of registration- September 13, 2021
  • Closing date of registration- September 19, 2021 
  • Downloading admit card - September 25 to October 3, 2021 
  • JEE Advanced exam- October 3, 2021 
  • Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website- October 5, 2021 
  • Online display of provisional answer keys -October 10, 2021 
  • Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates- October 10 to October 11, 2021 
  • Online declaration of final answer keys and results of JEE 2021- October 15, 2021 
  • Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test - October 15 to October 16, 2021
  • Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) - October 18, 2021 
  • Declaration of AAT results- October 22, 2021
  • Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process -October 16, 2021 
