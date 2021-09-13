JEE Advanced 2021 Registration To Begin Today, Check Key Details Here

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology- Kharagpur will on Monday begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021. Candidates will be able to register for the exam between September 13 and 19. The registration window will close at 5 pm on September 19. Candidates who pass JEE Main exam 2021 will be able to register online at jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, the last date to pay the registration fee is September 20 till 5 pm. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to open on September 11. However, due to the delay in the declaration of JEE Main results, the JEE advanced 2021 registration had to be delayed. The JEE Main results 2021 has not been announced yet. IIT Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 on October 3.

The JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be released on September 25, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet will be out on October 5, 2021. The JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be out on October 10. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2021 results will be released on October 15.

