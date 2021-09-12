JEE Advanced 2021: Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Check Latest Update Here

JEE Advanced 2021 Update: JEE Advanced registration is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 13, 2021. To be noted that earlier the registration date was September 11, which had to be postponed due to a delay in JEE Main results. This year, it was expected that the JEE Mains results could be declared by September 10 as JEE Advanced registration window cannot be opened without the declaration of the Mains result. The Mains provisional and final answer key had already been released last week.

Due to the delay in the declaration of results, JEE Advanced website uploaded an important notice for students. The notice said that the revised date for registration is September 13 as the Mains results are being delayed. Without the declaration of Mains results advanced registration cannot begin as the top 2.5 lakh scorers of JEE Mains will only be eligible to register for Advanced. The registration portal which will open on September 13 will be closed on September 19, 2021, and students will be given 24 hours' time post the closing of registration to pay the application fee in online mode. This has been announced through an official notice released by JEE Advanced official website. Here is the direct link to view the notice.

To be noted that the JEE Advanced is the IIT admission test. This year, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, will be conducting the exams. The official website on which forms will be uploaded is jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates to remember

Starting date of Registration: September 13, 2021 (Afternoon)

Last date of Registration: September 19, 2021, 17:00 IST

Last date of fee payment: September 20, 2021, 17:00 IST

JEE Advanced will be conducted on October 3, 2021

JEE session IV results 2021: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in ntaresults.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 Result: How to check scores