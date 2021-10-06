Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet Released; Here's Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur, has released the much anticipated JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet on Oct 5.

JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet Released: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur, has released the JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet today, October 5. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the JEE advanced 2021 response sheet by visiting the official website of jeeadv.ac.in. In the JEE advanced response sheet, candidates will find marked responses for each question that came in Paper 1 and Paper 2. 

The JEE Advanced Exam was held on October 3. According to experts' analysis this year, the question papers were moderately difficult and the math section of paper 1 was a little tricky. However, this time the question paper also had slight changes in comparison to last year's question paper. Candidates who want to cross-check the question paper can do so by using the direct link given here-JEE Advanced Question Paper - Physics | Chemistry | Maths

JEE Advanced 2021 Important Date

  • Events
  • Dates
  • JEE Advanced Exam
  • October 3
  • JEE Advanced response sheet
  • October 5
  • JEE Advanced answer key
  • October 10
  • JEE Advanced candidates feedback on provisional answer keys
  • October 10 and 11

JEE advanced 2021 response sheet: Direct Link

Here's how to download the JEE Advanced 2021 Question Papers.

  • STEP 1: To download the JEE Advanced 2021 response key, open the official website of JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in
  • STEP 2: Now, select the link that reads, 'JEE (Advanced) 2021 Papers' on the home page.
  • STEP 3: Automatically, a new webpage will open.
  • STEP 4: Enter credentials such as application number and date of birth, then log in.
  • STEP 4: Select those papers you want to download, like - Paper 1/Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry, Maths).
  • STEP 5: You will be directed to the JEE advanced response sheet.
  • STEP 6: Download and save it for future reference.

