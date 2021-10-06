JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet Released; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet Released: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur, has released the JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet today, October 5. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download the JEE advanced 2021 response sheet by visiting the official website of jeeadv.ac.in. In the JEE advanced response sheet, candidates will find marked responses for each question that came in Paper 1 and Paper 2.
The JEE Advanced Exam was held on October 3. According to experts' analysis this year, the question papers were moderately difficult and the math section of paper 1 was a little tricky. However, this time the question paper also had slight changes in comparison to last year's question paper. Candidates who want to cross-check the question paper can do so by using the direct link given here-JEE Advanced Question Paper - Physics | Chemistry | Maths
