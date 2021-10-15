Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021 Result And Final Answer Key Declared At Jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced result 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) final answer key and result have been declared on October 15, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced result 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) results and final answer keys have been declared on October 15, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website-jeeadv.ac.in. To check the JEE Advanced 2021 and final answer, students will be required to log in using credentials such as their registration number and DOB.

JEE Advanced 2021: Here's how to check JEE Advanced final answer key 2021 & JEE Advanced result 2021

  • STEP 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • STEP 2: A link to check JEE Advanced 2021's final answer key will be flashing on the homepage.
  • STEP 3: Click on the "answer key" link 
  • STEP 4: A PDF file will open on your screen.
  • STEP 5: Match the answer key with your responses. 
  • STEP 6: IIT Kharagpur has already released the link to check the JEE Advanced response sheet. 

 

 The JEE Advanced 2021 examination was conducted by IIT Kharagpur on October 3, 2021. The answer keys were released on October 10, 2021. Candidates who participated in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2021 can register for AAT 2021. JEE (Advanced) 2021 qualified candidates can register for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2021. The online registration window will be open from October 15 to 10 am till 5 pm on October 16. Candidates can register for AAT 2021 online at jeeadv.ac.in. Click here to register for AAT 2021.

