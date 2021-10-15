JEE Advanced 2021 Result: Only 19% Of Female Candidates Cleared IIT-JEE Advance

JEE Advanced 2021: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on October 15, 2021. This year, out of 32285 female candidates who took part in the exam, only 6452 female candidates were able to pass the JEE Advanced examination. Delhi's Kavya Chopra has topped the list in the female category, while Delhi's Mridul Agarwal has topped the list in the overall category. This year, only 19% of female candidates were able to qualify for the IIT-JEE Advanced 2021.

A total of 141699 candidates participated in the exam, out of which 41862 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced. According to an official statement issued by the exam conducting institute, "Of the total qualified candidates, 6452 are females." Kavya Chopra of the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360".

JEE Advanced Result 2021: JEE Advanced girls performance | Girls Topper List 2021

Neeraja Vishwanath Patil

Kavya Chopra

Camelia Roy

Shreya Tiwari

Bethina Joshitha Chowdhary

Palle Bhavana

Deepasha

JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Results: More details

After qualifying in this entrance examination, candidates will be eligible to get admission to undergraduate courses in IITs. Only candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains Exam can appear in the JEE Advanced. The registration procedure for counselling is expected to start on October 16, 2021. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official page of JEE Advanced for fresh updates and more information about JEE Advanced Admission, Counselling, and more.

