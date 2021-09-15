JEE Advanced 2021: Supreme Court Allows Students To Appeal To JEE Board For 3rd Attempt

JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, 2021, by IIT Kharagpur providing 3rd attempt students a window to write the entrance exam in case their appeal is accepted. The Supreme Court disposed of a writ petition on the permission for 3rd attempt students and said that these students can make a representation before the authority of the Joint Admission Board, JEE (Advanced) so that the board can make a decision for each student. The decision was made by a Bench of three Justices, AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar. Due to the ruling, interested students can directly approach the Joint Admission Board and appeal for a seat at the JEE Advanced Exam 2021. The bench also asked the JEE board to find a possible solution to this so that the students do not have to file a petition in the future.

The arguments used by the petitioners

The petitioners critically challenged criterion 4 of clause 11 in the JEE Advanced 2021 Information Brochure. As per the clause, any candidate who finished high school in 2019 will be declared ineligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021. The students who challenged the law said that this clause violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which clearly states that every citizen is equal before the law and must get equal opportunities. The petitioners also pointed to the fact that even though the students finished school in 2019, they still fall under the age limit set by the JEE board to appear for the competitive exam. The petitioners further suggested that their attempt to write the JEE Advanced 2020 must not be deemed valid as the situation was very different due to issues related to the pandemic. The bench said that they cannot change the rules of the board but has asked the authorities to carefully examine each applicant and make a fair decision for each student.