JEE Advanced 2021 To Be Conducted Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

Indian Institue of Technology Kharagpur will be conducting the JEE Advanced 2021 on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted for those candidates who seek admission into various programs in IITs and other top institutes. The candidates who have managed to secure rank below 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains and registered themselves for Advance will be allowed to take exams. Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, certain guidelines will be followed. The guidelines and other details have been mentioned below in this article. For more details, candidates can also visit the official website on jeeadv.ac.in.
Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry the hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates who have not downloaded their admit cards yet can do the same now by following the below-mentioned steps. To download it quickly, candidates should be ready with registration id, date of birth, and mobile number. On Sunday, the exam would be conducted for two papers-Paper I and II. Check the shift timing here.