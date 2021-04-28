JEE Advanced 2021 To Be Postponed? IIT Kharagpur Members Holds Meeting To Review Situation

With the postponement of JEE Main April session exam and class 12 board exams due to COVID, it is expected that JEE Advanced 2021 will also be postponed. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on July 3. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for an update regarding the JEE Advanced postponement news, here's what you should know.

IIT-Kharagpur holds a meeting to review the situation

A three-member committee of IIT Kharagpur, the organizing institute of JEE Advanced held a meeting on Tuesday night to review the COVID situation and take a decision on conducting the exam. As per a TOI report, the members are considering postponing the exam so that there is a reasonable gap between JEE Mains and JEE Advanced.

“As things stand, we are likely to change our date from July 3 because there has to be a reasonable gap between Mains and Advanced,” Debashish Chakraborty, Chairman of JEE Advanced 2021 told TOI.

Will JEE Advanced 2021 be postponed?

The third cycle of JEE Mains which was scheduled to be held from April 24 was postponed due to COVID. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main exam in four cycles to avoid over-crowding at centers. The two cycles of JEE Main have been conducted successfully and the results are also declared. The remaining two cycles of the exam were scheduled for April and May. The qualified candidates would be writing the JEE Advanced 2021. However, the remaining cycles of JEE Main exam are still pending which can lead to the postponement of JEE Advanced.

Moreover, it is mandatory for students to pass the class 12th exam to appear for JEE Advanced. So, the exam will be conducted only after the boards conduct their class 12th exams and declare their results. Currently, CBSE, ICSE, and almost all state boards have postponed the class 12 exams that were scheduled to be held in the months of May- June. The board exams will be conducted only after the situation is conducive for exams.